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Black Vegan Expo 2026 to Bring Plant-Based Culture and Community to North Philadelphia

A new event centered on food, culture, and community in the Black vegan movement is set to arrive in Philadelphia later this month, with organizers billing it as a space where “culture meets plant power.”

The Black Vegan Expo 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, July 26, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1318 W. Clearfield St. in Philadelphia, according to the event listing posted by organizer Royal-T Vegans.

Organizers describe the expo as an in-person gathering designed to celebrate veganism within the Black community while creating room for attendees to connect, sample food, and learn from creators and advocates involved in plant-based living.

The event’s promotional description frames the expo as both a cultural and culinary experience, inviting guests to “discover new flavors” and engage with “passionate creators and changemakers.”

While the listing does not provide a detailed program lineup, it presents the event as a two-hour experience focused on plant-based food, community building, and education.

The expo adds to a growing number of events nationwide spotlighting the intersection of Black culture, health, entrepreneurship, and vegan lifestyles — a space that has continued to gain visibility as more organizers and food creators push plant-based living beyond niche wellness circles and into broader community conversations.

For Philadelphia, the event represents another example of hyperlocal cultural programming finding space in neighborhood venues while tapping into larger national trends around food justice, identity, and wellness.