Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Tentative Deal Ends PECO Strike, Workers Set to Return Wednesday

A three-day strike involving roughly 1,600 PECO workers is coming to an end after union leaders and the utility reached a tentative agreement late Monday, clearing the way for employees to return to work on Wednesday.

The deal halts a walkout that began just after midnight on July 4, following months of contract negotiations between PECO and members of IBEW Local 614. The union represents a broad swath of the utility’s workforce, including linemen, gas technicians, mechanics, call center employees, and back office staff.

Union president Larry Anastasi said the agreement delivers on the union’s major priorities, including cash balance pension plans for all members, full retirement medical coverage, and what he described as significant wage increases that bring compensation and benefits up to industry standards.

The strike unfolded during a difficult stretch for the region, as two major storms over the holiday weekend caused outages and forced PECO to rely on outside crews brought in from other states to handle repairs and restore power.

In its response, PECO said the tentative agreement reflects a shared commitment to workplace safety and reliable service for customers. The company said the deal recognizes the contributions of represented employees while preserving its ability to provide dependable energy service across the region.

Full terms of the agreement were not immediately released, and the deal remains tentative. Still, the announcement marks a significant breakthrough after several tense days of picketing, storm recovery pressures, and high-stakes negotiations affecting both workers and utility customers across the Philadelphia area.