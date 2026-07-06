Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Philadelphia’s World Cup Moment Draws Nearly 410,000 Fans

Philadelphia’s run as a host city for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup ended with the kind of numbers that signal more than just a successful sports event — they point to a full-scale civic showcase.

Over six matches at Philadelphia Stadium, nearly 410,000 fans came through the gates, with FIFA reporting 409,894 attendees and five consecutive sellouts at more than 99.9% capacity. Visitors came from more than 190 countries and territories, turning South Philadelphia into a global crossroads over the course of the tournament.

The atmosphere extended well beyond the stadium. Crowds filled Center City, the Philadelphia Museum of Art area, and the Sports Complex as the city leaned into its role on one of the biggest stages in sports. Fans interviewed by local outlets described Philadelphia as welcoming, energetic and well prepared for the international spotlight.

Inside the stadium, the numbers told their own story about the scale of the event. Across the six matches, attendees bought more than 290,000 beers and over 55,000 hot dogs. They also consumed more than 46,000 soft pretzels, 37,000 servings of crab fries and 26,500 cheesesteaks — a reminder that Philadelphia’s local food identity became part of the tournament experience as well.

Retail sales reflected both global fandom and event-driven demand. According to FIFA figures reported by CBS Philadelphia, the top-selling items included French jerseys, World Cup hats, soccer balls, scarves and mascot plushies, while match-specific scarves and tournament pins sold out at every game.

The logistical effort behind the event was also sizable. FIFA said 1,900 volunteers from 90 countries helped support the Philadelphia matches, while maintenance of the tournament pitch required more than nine miles of walking to mow each time and more than 730 miles of mowing over the course of the city’s World Cup slate.

Though Philadelphia’s matches are over, the broader tournament footprint remains visible. The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill is continuing through July 19, even as crews begin converting the stadium back into Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ upcoming season.