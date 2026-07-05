Rain Didn’t Stop Philly’s July 4th Concert as The Roots, Meek Mill and Will Smith Close Out Celebration

Philadelphia’s marquee July 4 celebration stretched deep into the early morning hours after severe weather halted the city’s “One Philly: Unity Concert for America,” but organizers ultimately brought the show back — and ended the night with hometown star power and fireworks over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The free concert, staged as part of Philadelphia’s America 250 celebration, was initially packed with a high-profile lineup that included Christina Aguilera, Meek Mill, Jill Scott, The Roots, Kathy Sledge, State Property, Jordan Davis, Seal and Infinity Song, along with special appearances by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Wanda Sykes hosted the event, with appearances from Gillie Da King, Wallo 267 and others.

The evening was interrupted around 8:40 p.m. when severe storms and lightning forced organizers to pause the show and evacuate the Parkway. City officials said attendees were directed to protected areas, including Suburban Station, while emergency leaders monitored conditions.

Before the delay, performers including Infinity Song, Seal, Jordan Davis and Jill Scott had already taken the stage. Jill Scott also brought out Tierra Whack, adding a distinctly Philadelphia moment before the weather shut things down.

Hours later, city officials announced the concert would resume at midnight, with the public invited back for re-entry. The show restarted shortly after, around 12:45 a.m., led by The Roots.

What followed became a late-night hometown showcase. The resumed performances featured Kathy Sledge singing “We Are Family,” State Property delivering “What We Do,” Meek Mill performing “Dreams and Nightmares Intro,” and Will Smith closing out the concert with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the classic “Summertime.” Christina Aguilera, however, was unable to perform after the delay.

The night ended with a fireworks finale, capping a weather-disrupted but ultimately successful signature event for the city’s Independence Day celebration.

The delayed concert underscored both the logistical challenge and symbolic weight of Philadelphia’s July 4 programming this year: a city trying to stage a national spectacle worthy of America’s 250th birthday, even as summer storms threatened to derail it.