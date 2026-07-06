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Postpone window upgrades, and they’re likely to cause indoor comfort issues and contribute to higher utility bills. One reason is that aging windows are more prone to drafts that let conditioned air out and unconditioned air in.

Upgrading your windows is a smart way to boost home energy efficiency. If you have the budget, replacing aging windows with ENERGY STAR-certified models can even help you save a significant 13% on yearly energy costs.

What Is the Average Lifespan of a Window?

The average lifespan of a window depends on frame material, local climate, and installation quality. Regular maintenance also plays a role; the better the upkeep, the longer its lifespan usually is.

The InterNACHI’s Estimated Life Expectancy Chart for Homes details the following lifespan estimates for windows:

Aluminum or aluminum-clad windows last between 15 and 20 years

Vinyl or fiberglass windows last between 20 and 40 years

Wooden windows last 30 years or so

How Do You Improve Windows Without Replacing Them?

The replacement cost of old windows is quite hefty, which is why homeowners often postpone investing in replacements as upgrades. The typical cost of the average new window can range between $300 and $1,500.

Fortunately, replacements aren’t the only way to reap the benefits of window upgrades; the right coverings and treatments can also help improve their performance. Examples include:

Roller shades

Insulating Roman shades

Venetian blinds

Insulating panels or shutters

Window films are another great option, helping block outdoor solar heat gain and indoor heat losses. They can also protect against ultraviolet (UV) exposure and minimize glare.

What Are the Costly Consequences of Putting off Home Window Upgrades?

Reduced comfort is one of the primary consequences of old windows. Aging windows, particularly drafty, leaky ones, can also increase utility bills.

Reduced Comfort

Postponing window upgrades can lead to reduced indoor comfort, as aging windows allow unwanted air to leak in. At the same time, they let conditioned air from your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system exit to the outdoors and go to waste.

Old windows are also likely to have faulty seals or lack modern features like glass insulation. You want the latter because insulated glass reduces heat transfer and helps regulate indoor temperatures, as explained by this page discussing replacement windows in Orlando, FL.

Higher Utility Bills

The longer you delay investing in window upgrades, the higher your utility bills can get, as old, faulty windows contribute to increased energy use. They let expensive conditioned air escape while also letting outside temperatures in.

As a result, your HVAC system has to work harder to keep the inside of your home comfortable.

Don’t let your old windows lead to indoor discomfort, higher utility bills, and shortened HVAC lifespan. Take advantage of promotions and rebates so you can maximize your window upgrade savings.

Invest in Window Upgrades Today

Delaying window upgrades will only cost you more in terms of higher utility bills and discomfort. The sooner you invest in updates or replacements, the sooner you can save money and boost your home’s energy efficiency.

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