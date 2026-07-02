Check Out Our 2026 Summer Drinks & Cocktails Roundup

The summer solstice is here, which means folks will be gathering for holidays, cookouts, kickbacks, and more. For those who love a good adult beverage in the summer months, we’ve got a nice roundup for you.

With summer getting off to its start, I would personally like to lean into drinks beyond whiskey, Scotch whisky, and other aged spirits. This time of year, drinks with bright and refreshing citrus notes make a lot of sense, not to say that the heavier, more spirit-forward drinks don’t have a place.

I’m also big on folks drinking whatever they want as well. There are literally no rules as to what works better depending on the season, unless you’re making drinks with fresh juices. Seasonal fruits make for better mixers, in my very personal view.

I realize I’m truly beating the drum for cocktails, as that’s the whole point I started the Spirit.Ed column, but I can relent and say I want to be inclusive in how I present options to our readers. For those who just want a neat pour or a cold beer, there is room for you, too.

I also want to let everyone know that I intended to do a Father’s Day cocktail roundup. Between life throwing heavy blows and some personal issues, I couldn’t get it done. My apologies, but we’ll right the ship as the months go on.

For me, I’m probably going to get into a Highball or two this season with either bourbon or Scotch whisky. There’s also reason enough to go for a classic G&T. What I probably will skip is a heavier stirred cocktail until the weather cools. I plan to take it easy this summer. As the season dictates.

Note: I’ll update this roundup periodically until the change of the season, so reach out at dchandler@bhmdigital.com to be CONSIDERED for inclusion.

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Photo: Getty