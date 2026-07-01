Ginuwine Announces Engagement to 28-Year-Old Miami Realtor Jannette Escartin

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R&B star Ginuwine is preparing for a new chapter in his personal life after announcing his engagement to Miami realtor Jannette Escartin. The 55-year-old singer and the 28-year-old real estate professional recently shared their exciting relationship milestone, surprising fans who have followed Ginuwine’s decades-long career.

Escartin revealed that Ginuwine proposed during a romantic moment in Washington, D.C., a few weeks before the announcement. She accepted the proposal, and the couple expressed excitement about building their future together.

The couple met in South Florida several years ago and kept much of their relationship away from the spotlight. While Ginuwine has remained relatively private about his dating life in recent years, fans noticed a possible hint of their romance when the singer commented “Mine” on one of Escartin’s social media posts.

Ginuwine, born Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, became one of R&B’s most recognizable voices during the late 1990s and early 2000s. The singer gained widespread attention with hits like “Pony” and built a successful career with his smooth vocals, memorable performances, and influence on modern R&B.

This engagement marks another major relationship milestone for the artist, who was previously married to rapper Solé. The couple married in 2003 and divorced in 2015 after more than a decade together. Despite their separation, Ginuwine and Solé have continued to co-parent their children.

Fans have celebrated the announcement as Ginuwine begins this next stage of his life. The couple has not announced a wedding date, but they appear focused on enjoying their engagement and celebrating their relationship.

Ginuwine’s engagement adds another headline to his long-lasting career, showing a different side of the R&B icon outside of music. After years of entertaining audiences worldwide, the singer now prepares for a personal celebration that has fans sending congratulations and well wishes