Major Student Loan Changes Take Effect July 1, Impacting Millions

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Millions of Americans with federal student loans face major changes as a new set of rules takes effect July 1. The overhaul will impact repayment plans, borrowing limits, and how future students pay for college.

The changes affect roughly 43 million borrowers who currently hold nearly $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, according to the Office of Federal Student Aid. Some borrowers may see higher monthly payments, while others will face stricter limits on how much they can borrow for school.

One of the biggest changes involves the end of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan. About 7 million borrowers enrolled in SAVE now have 90 days to choose a new repayment option. Borrowers who do not switch plans could face a transition into another repayment structure.

New borrowers will have fewer repayment choices moving forward. They can choose between the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), which adjusts payments based on income, or a Tiered Standard repayment plan with fixed monthly payments. The Department of Education says the changes will simplify the repayment system, but some student loan advocates warn that certain borrowers could see larger bills.

The new rules also create limits on federal borrowing. Graduate students pursuing master’s degrees can borrow up to $20,500 per year, with a $100,000 lifetime limit. Students in professional programs, such as law or medical school, can borrow up to $50,000 per year with a $200,000 total limit.

Parents who use Parent PLUS loans will also face new restrictions. The program now includes a $20,000 annual limit per dependent student and a $65,000 lifetime borrowing cap.

Education officials say the new limits aim to reduce excessive borrowing and push colleges to address rising costs. Critics argue the changes could make higher education harder to afford for some students and families.

Borrowers should review their current loan information, compare repayment options, and use resources from the Department of Education before making decisions. The changes mark one of the largest shifts in the federal student loan system in years.