SEPTA Regional Rail Faces Major Delays After Train Derailment

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SEPTA Regional Rail riders faced major delays Wednesday after a train derailment disrupted service across several lines in the Philadelphia area. The overnight incident happened in North Philadelphia and forced SEPTA crews to suspend or adjust multiple routes while workers repaired damaged tracks.

Officials said the train carried 47 passengers and three crew members when the derailment happened. No injuries were reported. Crews removed the train cars from the tracks, but SEPTA warned riders that delays would continue throughout the day as workers focused on restoring normal service.

The disruption affected several Regional Rail lines. SEPTA suspended the Manayunk/Norristown, Fox Chase, and Chestnut Hill East Lines until further notice. Riders on the Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, and West Trenton Lines could only travel to and from Fern Rock, where they needed to connect with the Broad Street Line for trips into Center City.

Other routes, including the Airport, Media/Wawa, Wilmington/Newark, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, and Chestnut Hill West Lines, continued operating but used Suburban Station instead of Jefferson Station for Center City access. SEPTA advised passengers to transfer at 15th Street/City Hall if they needed additional connections.

The derailment created another challenge for Philadelphia-area rail commuters after a separate freight train derailment occurred Tuesday in Bensalem, Bucks County. That incident involved more than a dozen freight train cars leaving the tracks and temporarily affecting nearby residents.

SEPTA crews continued working to repair the rail infrastructure and return service to normal. The transit agency encouraged riders to check service updates before traveling because schedules and route changes could shift throughout the day.

The derailment added another disruption during a busy travel period for commuters who rely on Regional Rail to reach jobs, schools, and appointments throughout the Philadelphia region. SEPTA officials said they would continue monitoring conditions and provide updates as repairs progressed