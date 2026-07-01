NJ Transit Fare Increase of 3% Set for July 1st

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NJ Transit Fares Increase of 3% Set for July 1st; Commuters Question Paying More for Unreliable Service

NJ Transit riders across New Jersey are paying more starting July 1, as the agency’s automatic 3% fare increase takes effect systemwide for trains, buses, light rail and Access Link service.

The increase is part of an annual fare policy approved in 2024, the same year commuters were hit with a much larger 15% hike. Under the new rates, a one-zone adult bus ticket rises to $1.90, while a six-zone interstate bus trip now costs $9.70, according to CBS New York. Fares for children, seniors and riders with disabilities remain unchanged.

But the latest increase is landing at a difficult moment for the agency.

Commuters have spent recent months contending with repeated service problems, including train breakdowns, crew shortages, overhead wire issues, signal problems and weather-related disruptions. Rider frustration intensified this week after lengthy delays out of Penn Station, with some passengers reporting waits of up to several hours.

That timing has sharpened criticism from riders who say higher fares are becoming harder to justify.

Some commuters interviewed by local outlets said the increase itself may appear small in isolation, but the cumulative cost is adding up. Others said the bigger issue is not the extra percentage point on a ticket price, but whether service is dependable enough to warrant any increase at all.

NJ Transit has said the fare adjustment reflects rising operational costs. At the same time, the agency is also facing budget pressure tied in part to lower-than-expected ridership for World Cup-related travel service, according to ABC7 New York. Officials had projected roughly 40,000 passengers per match, but actual ridership has averaged between 20,000 and 26,000 passengers.

As of Tuesday morning, ABC7 reported service appeared to be running on schedule, though that did little to erase commuter anger over the disruptions that preceded the fare hike.

For many riders, the issue is no longer simply about cost. It is about confidence — and whether NJ Transit can convince the public that annual fare increases will eventually be matched by reliable, predictable service.