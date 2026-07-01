Philadelphia’s World Cup Stage hosts France-Paraguay Round of 16 Match on July 4

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Philadelphia’s World Cup Stage hosts France-Paraguay Round of 16 Match Lands on July 4

Philadelphia’s role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering a new phase, with the city now set to host a Round of 16 showdown between France and Paraguay on July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field, temporarily renamed “Philadelphia Stadium” for the tournament.

The matchup was confirmed after France defeated Sweden 3-0 on Tuesday, powered by another dominant performance from Kylian Mbappé. The French star scored twice, pushing his World Cup knockout-round total to a record 10 goals and raising the stakes for one of Philadelphia’s marquee holiday sports events.

Paraguay earned its place in the knockout fixture after a dramatic upset of Germany, advancing on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time. The result stands as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises so far and sets up a compelling contrast in Philadelphia between a global powerhouse and a surging underdog.

Philadelphia has already hosted five World Cup matches, with fans continuing to gather across the city, including at the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park. Organizers say the event has drawn major crowds as the city leans into its status as a host on one of the sport’s biggest international stages.

But the tournament’s next chapter in Philadelphia will unfold under difficult weather conditions. According to the live updates, an extreme heat watch has been issued for the region from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening, with heat index values forecast to reach as high as 110 degrees. In response, FIFA’s Fan Festival is adjusting its hours this week, including ending Saturday’s watch party at the conclusion of the 1 p.m. game.

Philadelphia’s World Cup run has already brought a wide range of teams and fan bases to the city, including supporters of Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, France, Iraq, Curacao, Croatia, and Ghana. With a knockout-round match now scheduled for Independence Day, the city is poised to merge its holiday identity with one of the most high-profile events of the global soccer calendar.

The result is a July 4 stage unlike any other: a World Cup elimination match, international star power, and a city balancing celebration with weather-related precautions as the tournament intensifies.