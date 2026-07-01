Sixers Sign Dean Wade on Four-Year $39M Deal

Wade, 29, joins 76ers after 7 seasons with Cavaliers, known for defense and 3-point shooting.

Signing fills 76ers' need for power forward to complement Embiid without demanding the ball.

Wade's low-usage, low-turnover style aligns with 76ers' desire for functional lineups around stars.

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Sixers Land Dean Wade on Four-Year Deal

The 76ers opened free agency with a move aimed squarely at roster balance, agreeing to a four-year, $39 million deal with forward Dean Wade, according to reports from ESPN and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Wade, 29, arrives in Philadelphia after seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he built a reputation as a dependable, low-maintenance frontcourt piece who can defend multiple positions and space the floor. The Sixers are expected to use part of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception to complete the signing, a move that leaves the team hard-capped at the first luxury tax apron while preserving some flexibility for additional offseason moves.

From Philadelphia’s perspective, the fit is straightforward. The Sixers have been searching for stability at power forward since Tobias Harris departed two years ago, and Wade gives them a player capable of slotting alongside Joel Embiid without demanding the ball. He shot 36.7 percent from three-point range over his NBA career and spent most of last season at power forward, where his size and defensive versatility made him a valuable piece for Cleveland.

Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 59 games last season, numbers that do not jump off the page but align with the role Philadelphia appears to want him to fill. He is considered a low-usage, low-turnover player, and his value has often shown up more in lineup function than in box-score production.

That profile may be exactly why the Sixers pursued him. According to ESPN, Philadelphia beat out several other contenders for Wade’s services, underscoring the market for experienced forwards who can defend, make sound decisions and knock down open shots.

There is also a layer of familiarity in the deal. Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey was in Cleveland’s front office when Wade originally signed with the Cavaliers on a two-way contract in 2019. That connection likely gave Philadelphia added confidence in Wade’s fit, makeup and durability questions, which have lingered after a career marked by intermittent injuries.

If healthy, Wade gives the Sixers a practical answer to one of their clearest roster needs: a frontcourt connector who can guard tough assignments, complement stars and keep lineups functional on both ends.

It may not be the flashiest move of free agency, but for a team trying to tighten its rotation around Embiid, it is a meaningful one.