Warriors Reportedly Eye Blockbuster Plan To Pair LeBron James With Steph Curry

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

If the Golden State Warriors have their way, the NBA could be headed for another seismic superstar shakeup.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA senior analyst Kevin O’Connor, Golden State is exploring an ambitious two-step plan that would bring LeBron James to the Bay Area. The strategy begins with acquiring Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis before making a pitch to lure James away from the Los Angeles Lakers once free agency officially opens Tuesday.

Per O’Connor, the Warriors believe reuniting James with Davis — while also pairing him with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr — could be enough to convince the four-time NBA champion to chase one last title in Golden State.

The proposed trade for Davis wouldn’t come cheap. O’Connor reports the Warriors would likely have to part with Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL and entering the final year of his contract, along with significant draft compensation, including future first-round picks and pick swaps.

James and Davis already have championship history together. After James joined the Lakers in 2018, he publicly expressed his desire to play alongside Davis, then with the New Orleans Pelicans. Los Angeles made that dream a reality in the summer of 2019, acquiring Davis in a blockbuster trade. One year later, the duo led the Lakers to the 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble.

Since then, Davis’ career has taken an unexpected turn. He was included in the stunning trade that sent Luka Dončić to Los Angeles in 2025 before eventually landing with the Wizards earlier this year. Injuries have limited his impact, and he has yet to suit up for Washington.

James’ future, meanwhile, remains uncertain. Following the Lakers’ playoff exit in May, the 41-year-old said he planned to spend time with his family before deciding what’s next.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me,” James said.

Recent reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ramona Shelburne indicate the Lakers have yet to offer James a new contract, and he has not committed to returning, leaving the door open for what could become one of the most shocking moves in NBA history.

Warriors Reportedly Eye Blockbuster Plan To Pair LeBron James With Steph Curry was originally published on cassiuslife.com