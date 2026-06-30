Supreme Court Upholds State Restrictions on Transgender Athletes

Source: Al Drago / Getty

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that states can enforce laws that prevent transgender girls and women from competing on female school athletic teams, creating a major legal shift in the ongoing debate over transgender participation in sports.

The court’s conservative majority upheld laws from Idaho and West Virginia that restrict transgender athletes from joining girls’ and women’s sports teams. The justices determined the laws do not violate the Constitution or Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education.

The decision came after transgender students challenged the state restrictions. In West Virginia, student athlete Becky Pepper-Jackson challenged the state’s law after officials blocked her from competing on girls’ teams. Pepper-Jackson, who publicly identified as a girl from a young age, competed in school athletics before the legal battle reached the Supreme Court.

The Idaho case involved Lindsay Hecox, who challenged a state law that prevented transgender women from competing on women’s college sports teams. Her legal team argued that the restriction unfairly targeted transgender athletes and violated federal protections.

Supporters of the laws argued that the rules protect fairness in women’s sports by creating separate athletic categories based on biological sex. Opponents argued that the restrictions discriminate against transgender students and limit their ability to participate in school activities.