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Eagles Single-Game Tickets for 2026 Season Go on Sale Tuesday Morning

Philadelphia Eagles fans will get their first shot Tuesday morning at locking in seats for the 2026 home schedule, with single-game tickets set to go on sale at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

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The team is limiting purchases to four tickets per household, a move aimed at managing demand as fans rush to secure spots at Lincoln Financial Field for the upcoming season.

In addition to regular-season home games, fans will also be able to purchase tickets for the Eagles’ public training camp practice on Aug. 25.

General admission for that practice will cost $15, while a $50 VIP option will include a special on-field experience before practice begins.

According to the report, proceeds from training camp ticket sales will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation, tying one of the team’s most fan-facing summer events to one of its signature charitable efforts.

For Eagles supporters, Tuesday’s on-sale marks the latest step in the buildup to another season at the Linc — and, as always in Philadelphia, demand is expected to be immediate.