First federally chartered US bank, central to Hamilton's financial vision, reopens after $43M restoration.

Landmark building to feature exhibits on banking history and Philadelphia's role in national anniversaries.

Reopening symbolizes Founding-era landmark's return as US prepares for 250th birthday celebration.

Source: traveler1116 / Getty

America’s First Bank Reopens in Philadelphia After 50 Years, Restored for a New Generation

One of Philadelphia’s most significant historic landmarks is set to welcome the public again for the first time in half a century.

The First Bank of the United States, the nation’s first federally chartered bank and a cornerstone of Alexander Hamilton’s early financial vision, will reopen on July 1 after a sweeping $43 million restoration that transforms the long-closed Old City building into a public museum and exhibition space.

Closed since 1976, the marble-fronted structure at 120 S. 3rd Street has stood for decades as a symbol of the country’s financial beginnings, just steps from Independence Hall. Now, ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary, city and federal partners are reopening the landmark with renovated interiors, restored architectural details and new exhibits designed to connect visitors with the origins of American banking and civic life.

Originally chartered in 1791 under Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton and backed by legislation signed by President George Washington, the First Bank played a central role in stabilizing the young nation’s economy, managing war debt and helping establish the federal government’s financial credibility. The permanent Philadelphia building opened in 1797 and later became a template for bank architecture nationwide, with its grand, temple-inspired design projecting permanence and authority.

The reopening is more than a preservation story. It is also a major public-history investment. According to Independence National Historical Park, the project included interior and exterior restoration, masonry repairs, accessibility upgrades, electrical and HVAC modernization, and protection against moisture damage, all intended to make the site safely accessible again after decades out of public use. Visit Philadelphia reports the full rehabilitation also restored signature features including the façade, sculptures and rotunda, while adding modern visitor amenities such as bathrooms, an elevator and climate control.

Inside, visitors will find a dramatically reimagined museum space anchored by a restored rotunda and a pair of special exhibitions running from July 1, 2026, through February 15, 2027. Those exhibits will feature diplomatic treasures from U.S. embassies and commemorative objects tied to Philadelphia’s long history of hosting national anniversary celebrations, placing the building at the center of both financial history and the broader American story.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for July 1, with surrounding street closures expected during the event, according to KYW Newsradio. After reopening, the site is slated to operate Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For Philadelphia, the return of the First Bank is both symbolic and timely: a Founding-era landmark, reopened just as the city prepares to take center stage in the country’s 250th birthday observance. For visitors, it offers something rarer — the chance to step inside a building where the young republic’s economic future was once imagined, argued over and put into practice.