1,600 PECO workers represented by IBEW Local 614 may strike on July 4 without new contract.

Dispute centers on wages, retirement benefits, and medical coverage for utility workers.

PECO says its offer includes 20% wage growth and enhanced benefits, but union claims demands are unmet.

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

1,600 PECO Workers Threaten July 4 Strike as Contract Fight Escalates

A labor showdown is looming in the Philadelphia region as the union representing roughly 1,600 PECO workers says its members will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 if a new contract agreement is not reached.

The workers, represented by IBEW Local 614, have been without a contract since April 1. The union includes linemen, gas technicians, mechanics, call center employees and back-office staff who help maintain PECO’s electric and natural gas operations across the region.

Union leaders say the dispute centers on wages, retirement benefits and medical coverage. At a news conference Thursday, members said they are prepared to walk off the job unless PECO agrees to what they describe as long-overdue improvements in the next contract.

PECO, meanwhile, says it has put forward what it calls a strong and competitive offer. In a statement cited by CBS Philadelphia, the utility said its proposal includes nearly 20% wage growth over five years, along with enhanced retirement and medical benefits that it says balance employee support with affordability for customers.

The company also said a federal mediator has been assigned to the negotiations, though PECO claims the union has not agreed to participate in mediation.

PECO Chief Operating Officer Nicole LeVine said both sides are scheduled to meet again on July 2 and stressed that the company does not want a strike. Still, she said PECO is prepared if workers decide to move forward with a work stoppage.

Tensions have been building for weeks. In May, union members voted to authorize a strike after negotiations failed to produce a deal, though no date was announced at the time.1 More recently, Local 614 signaled publicly that it was ready to act, posting on social media that it was “ready to strike” and “ready to win.”

Union officials have sharpened their rhetoric as the deadline approaches. Assistant business manager Jimmy McGill said workers who have spent decades in dangerous jobs deserve stronger retirement protections, while AFL-CIO Philadelphia President Danny Bauder accused PECO of being willing to rely on untrained replacement crews over a holiday weekend rather than meet workers’ demands.

If the strike happens, it would create major pressure on one of the region’s most important utility providers at the start of a busy summer holiday period. PECO has said it has contingency staffing plans in place, but the threat of a walkout raises concerns about service operations and emergency response during a peak-demand period.

For now, all eyes are on the next bargaining session. With just days to go before the July 4 deadline, the dispute appears to be entering its most critical phase.