KEM on Faith, Connection, and the Voice That Moves a Generation

KEM's consistent success and chart-topping singles have made his music a soundtrack to people's lives.

KEM's music has offered comfort and connection during life's hardest moments, redefining success beyond accolades.

KEM has stayed authentic to his craft, focusing on self-improvement rather than chasing trends, which has sustained his longevity.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Some voices don’t just play in the background of our lives. They become the soundtrack. For more than two decades, KEM has been that voice for millions, the warm, unmistakable sound that carries us through first dances, late-night drives, and the quiet moments when we need music to say what we can’t. On the red carpet of the BET Awards, the R&B and soul legend sat down with Jasmine Sanders of the DL Hughley Show for a conversation that was equal parts joyful and deeply honest.

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Back on Top with “One Love”

KEM arrived at the BET Awards riding the success of his latest number one single, “One Love.” When Sanders joked that he was “dropping number one singles like Eminem,” KEM didn’t miss a beat: “That’s what I do.”

The confidence is earned. His earlier classic “Love Calls” remains a fan favorite — DL Hughley and his wife among the devoted — and “One Love” proves that KEM’s hold on the charts has never loosened. In a music landscape that shifts by the week, his consistency stands out as something rare and remarkable.

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The Power, and the Responsibility, of a Voice

Sanders asked what it feels like to have a voice that moves people to tears, and what responsibility comes with that kind of power. KEM’s answer was grounded in gratitude.

“I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “Music is about connection. I make music that, my hope is, connects with people.”

That connection, he explained, has woven his songs into the most meaningful chapters of people’s lives. “My music has become the soundtrack to people’s lives,” he reflected. Listeners have fallen in love to it, broken up to it, divorced and remarried to it — all of it.

A Story He’ll Never Forget

The most moving moment of the interview came when KEM recalled a woman he met early in his career after a show in Washington, D.C. She told him she had been listening to his record while going through chemotherapy.

It’s the kind of story that reframes what success really means. Beyond the charts and the accolades, KEM’s music has offered comfort in some of life’s hardest hours. “It’s a tremendous blessing,” he said. “God is — it’s a blessing.”

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Staying True to Himself

When Sanders asked how music has changed him over the years, KEM’s response was refreshingly simple: “It hasn’t at all.”

He’s evolved as an artist and grown more comfortable in the industry, but his core has never wavered. “I feel like I’m just getting started,” he said, “but musically, I’ve really stayed true to what I do.”

That kind of consistency, Sanders noted, means he knew exactly who he was from the very beginning. KEM agreed, adding a bit of hard-won wisdom about reaching a certain age. “You ain’t got to chase nothing,” he said. While many artists scramble to keep up with whatever’s trending on TikTok or social media, KEM has stayed in his lane — and the charts prove it still works.

His mindset is clear: “I’m only in competition with myself.” It’s a philosophy rooted in faith and self-assurance. “What God has for you is for you,” he said. “And whatever you’re looking for is looking for you.”

A Little Nashville Connection

The conversation took a warm turn when the two discovered a shared hometown. Though KEM was raised in Detroit, he was born in Nashville at Meharry Hospital, where his parents — both Tennessee State graduates — were studying. Sanders, a Middle Tennessee State University alum, claimed the connection with pride, and the two traded friendly hometown banter.

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Looking Forward at the BET Awards

When asked what he was most excited to see at the show, KEM pointed to the tributes — one honoring Lauryn Hill and another celebrating Janelle Monáe. “I can’t wait to see that,” he said, clearly looking forward to honoring the artistry of his peers.

And in a moment of refreshing honesty, KEM admitted that the human side of him sometimes hears songs he wishes he had written. But he holds no envy. “I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” he said.

What’s Next: Tours, the Blue Note, and “Alchemy”

KEM has a busy stretch ahead. He recently wrapped a residency at the Blue Note and has a handful of tour dates lined up this summer, with more picking up in the fall. Fans can find the full schedule at musicbykim.com.

He’s also putting the finishing touches on an exciting new chapter: a jazz project called “Alchemy,” created with GRAMMY-winning producer Robert Glasper. As KEM put it with a smile, he’s simply “keeping it going. Keeping it KEM.”

A Lasting Imprint on Black Music

What makes KEM endure isn’t just the silky vocals or the steady stream of number one singles. It’s the authenticity. In an industry that rewards reinvention, he has built a legacy on staying true — to his sound, his faith, and the people his music continues to lift. From wedding playlists to hospital rooms, his songs have become part of the fabric of Black life, and his impact only deepens with time.

KEM isn’t chasing the moment. He’s building something that lasts. And as “One Love” climbs and “Alchemy” takes shape, one thing is certain: the voice that has carried so many of us is far from finished.

KEM on Faith, Connection, and the Voice That Moves a Generation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com