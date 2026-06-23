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Big Tigger Arrested in Fulton County on Battery, Aggravated Battery and Child Cruelty Charges

Atlanta radio personality and former BET host Big Tigger was arrested Saturday in Fulton County on battery-related and child cruelty charges, according to jail records and local reporting.

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Saturday morning and later released the same day after posting bonds totaling $10,000, reports say. The bond breakdown included $9,000 tied to an aggravated battery charge and $1,000 related to a third-degree cruelty to children charge.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that Morgan faces charges of battery, aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children. TMZ, citing police records and jail officials, also reported the arrest and release, though it said recent documents did not provide additional details about the allegations behind the charges.

The arrest follows a separate domestic dispute investigation launched in May involving Morgan’s wife, Alicia Brown, according to TMZ. That report said Brown sought medical treatment for injuries before police were contacted and was later taken to a hospital, though her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

At this stage, it remains unclear whether the May domestic dispute investigation and Saturday’s arrest are directly connected. It is also not yet clear what specifically led to the child cruelty charge.

TMZ reported that Morgan previously denied allegations tied to the earlier incident, saying the accusations circulating were false and asking for privacy as his family navigates the matter.

The case adds a serious legal development to the public profile of Morgan, who is widely known for his years in Atlanta radio and as the former host of BET’s Rap City. As of now, key facts surrounding the underlying allegations remain limited, and further details are expected as authorities or court records provide additional clarity.