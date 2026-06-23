Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Workers Walk Off Job as Labor Fight Reaches High-Stakes Summer Season

Workers at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown have gone on strike, escalating a labor dispute at a pivotal moment for the city’s hospitality industry as Philadelphia prepares for a surge of major events and international visitors.

The employees, represented by UNITE HERE Local 274, walked off the job Sunday morning. At the center of the dispute is a push for wages and benefits that match what the union says is a new citywide standard already secured at five unionized Center City hotels.

According to the union, that standard includes a minimum wage of $30 an hour for non-tipped workers by January 2028, a daily limit of 15 rooms for housekeepers, and an 18% banquet gratuity, among other provisions.

Union leaders and workers argue the Sheraton employees should not be left behind as labor standards rise across Philadelphia’s hotel sector. In a statement released through the union, room attendant Francine Heason said workers had warned management they were prepared to strike during the World Cup period and accused the company of failing to finalize a deal.

The timing carries added pressure. The strike comes as Philadelphia positions itself for increased tourism tied to FIFA World Cup activity and the early stages of America 250 events, raising the stakes for hotel operators and city officials alike.

The Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown is owned by Miami-based CL Hotels and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality. In a statement to NBC10, the company said it respects workers’ rights to engage in protected labor activity and said it remains hopeful a fair contract can be reached while negotiations continue.

Travelers planning hotel stays in Philadelphia have been advised by the union to monitor labor-related updates as the dispute unfolds.

What began as a contract fight at one major Center City property now stands as a broader test of whether the city’s emerging hospitality labor standards will hold across the industry during one of Philadelphia’s most visible stretches in years.