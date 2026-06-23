Floyd Mayweather Faces Lawsuit Over Tyson and Pacquiao Fight Deals

Source: Candice Ward / Getty

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. faces another legal challenge after a promotion company filed a lawsuit connected to his planned exhibition fights with Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao. The lawsuit adds to Mayweather’s growing list of legal issues, including recent felony charges over an alleged bad check involving a luxury watch purchase.

CSI Entertainment filed the lawsuit against Mayweather, claiming the boxer broke a deal involving the rights to his anticipated fights with Tyson and Pacquiao. According to the lawsuit, CSI paid millions of dollars in advance for exclusive rights to promote the events, but the company alleges Mayweather later explored separate opportunities with other partners.

The dispute centers around exhibition bouts that attracted major attention from boxing fans. CSI claims it secured agreements tied to a future Tyson fight and a Pacquiao rematch, but the company says Mayweather’s actions created complications around the events. The lawsuit reportedly seeks damages connected to the alleged contract issues and financial losses.

The legal battle comes shortly after prosecutors charged Mayweather with two felony counts in Nevada. Authorities accuse him of using a $200,000 check to purchase a luxury watch despite allegedly not having enough funds available. The charges include theft of property valued at $100,000 or more and passing a check with the intent to defraud.

Despite the legal pressure, Mayweather continues to pursue high-profile boxing events. The undefeated former champion built his career around blockbuster fights, including his historic 2015 matchup against Pacquiao, and he remains one of the sport’s biggest names.

Mayweather has not publicly admitted wrongdoing in the lawsuit allegations. His legal team has continued to handle his ongoing disputes as the boxer prepares for future appearances inside the ring.