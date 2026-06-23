BIG3 Suspends Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley After Fight

Source:

The BIG3 basketball league handed down one-game suspensions to former NBA players Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley after a heated opening-week matchup between Miami 305 and LA Riot turned physical. League officials announced the discipline after reviewing the players’ actions during the game and emphasized that the league will not tolerate fighting.

The altercation happened during Miami 305’s matchup against LA Riot when tensions escalated between players on the court. Stephenson became involved in a confrontation after a physical play with an LA Riot player, which led to a larger exchange between both teams. Beasley also had a separate incident involving LA Riot’s Dwight Howard, adding more intensity to the matchup.

The BIG3 responded by suspending both players for one game. Stephenson will miss Week 2 of the season, while Beasley will serve his suspension during Week 3. The league staggered the suspensions to help Miami 305 maintain the required number of available players for competition.

BIG3 commissioner Clyde Drexler addressed the situation and explained that the league welcomes physical basketball and competitive energy but draws a clear line when players engage in fighting. Officials said player safety and maintaining the league’s reputation remain priorities.

BIG3 founder Ice Cube also reacted to the incident and apologized to fans who watched the game. He said viewers expected a competitive basketball game and expressed disappointment with how the matchup unfolded.

Both Stephenson and Beasley entered the BIG3 after successful NBA careers. Stephenson played 10 seasons in the league and became known for his intense playing style, while Beasley spent 11 seasons in the NBA and built a reputation as a talented scorer.