Three Women Found Dead in South Philly Home in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Source: KRISTON JAE BETHEL / Getty

Three Women Found Dead in South Philadelphia in Suspected Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Three women were found dead Monday evening inside a South Philadelphia home in what police are preliminarily investigating as a double murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police said officers responded around 5:38 p.m. to the 2800 block of South 10th Street, where they discovered three adult women, each suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene, and an early police assessment indicates the deaths stemmed from a double homicide followed by a suicide.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the three women, and no motive had been released as of Monday night. The investigation remains ongoing.

The scene was cordoned off with crime scene tape as homicide detectives worked through the evening, while neighbors described shock in a neighborhood they said is typically quiet.

One longtime resident told NBC10 the violence was deeply unsettling and unlike anything she had come to expect in the area.

Police have not said what relationship, if any, the women had to one another.

This remains a developing story as investigators work to establish the circumstances that led to the shootings.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.