West Philly man shot after playing gambling machine in convenience store

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Man Critically Wounded After Shooting Outside West Philadelphia Convenience Store

A 26-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after being shot outside a West Philadelphia convenience store early Tuesday, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 1:57 a.m. near 61st and Vine streets, shortly after the man left the store, where police said he had spent some time playing what officials described as a “gambling machine.”

Philadelphia Police Capt. Timothy Stephan said the victim was approached by a gunman who got out of a burgundy minivan. The suspect was described as a man wearing a white T-shirt and brightly colored shoes.

Police said the victim pulled out a firearm and exchanged words with the suspect before the gunman also drew a handgun and fired twice, striking the victim in the stomach.

First responders took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition, police said.

At the scene, investigators recovered the victim’s handgun, a blue mountain bike, two spent shell casings and two live rounds. Authorities said it remained unclear whether the victim had tried to fire his weapon or was still loading it when the shooting occurred.

Police also said the victim did not have a permit to possess a firearm and was known to officers from prior contacts.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.