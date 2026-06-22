Casa Amor Chaos Hits 'Love Island USA' Season 8 & One New Bombshell Is Already Facing Online Controversy

Casa Amor twist sends male Islanders to a new villa, meeting 8 new bombshells

Footage of boys' actions stuns the girls back home, sparking drama

Allegations of racial slur use by new bombshell Alannah Keyser spark online backlash

Just when the Season 8 Islanders thought they were locked into their couples, Love Island USA threw them a huge curveball.

Source: Peacock

The cast was told they would be taking part in the show’s signature heart rate challenge, with the girls and guys preparing to put on performances for one another. But before things could get started, the boys received a text that changed everything.

The message revealed there had been a “change of plans,” and moments later, the guys quietly slipped away from the villa and headed straight to Casa Amor.

Once they arrived at the infamous second villa, the boys were greeted by eight brand-new bombshells who wasted no time making an impression. The newcomers welcomed the Islanders with flirty introductions, kisses, and lap dances as Casa Amor officially got underway.

The new arrivals include:

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Alannah Keyser, 21

Miami, Florida

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Amora Cacheé, 21

Miami, Florida

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Jaiden Bacciocco, 22

Newbury Park, California

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Sydney Eugene, 25

Naples, Florida

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Parmida Keshani, 27

San Antonio, Texas

Source: Peacock / Peacock

Tierra Marsh

Los Angeles, California

Meanwhile, back at the main villa, the girls were under the impression that the heart rate challenge was still happening.

Instead of finding the boys waiting for them, they discovered a giant gift box sitting in the middle of the fire pit area. Inside was a television screen that revealed exactly what the guys had been up to at Casa Amor.

The footage showed the boys meeting the new bombshells, instantly sending some of the women into panic mode. For several couples who believed their connections were rock solid, the surprise reveal raised some serious concerns about what might happen next.

While Casa Amor has already sparked drama inside the villa, one of the new bombshells is also facing criticism off-screen.

Shortly after Alannah Keyser’s debut, videos allegedly showing her using a racial slur began circulating online.

One clip, which appears to be taken from a Snapchat video allegedly filmed during a night out in Miami, shows Keyser mouthing song lyrics while dancing in a car. Social media users claim the video includes the use of the N-word.

The controversy grew after an X user, @fentywhoree, shared a screenshot of what they claimed was an old TikTok comment from Keyser posted roughly 98 weeks ago.

According to the screenshot, Keyser allegedly used a racial slur as part of a play on the word “Nigerian.” The authenticity of the screenshot has not been confirmed.

As the allegations spread online, some viewers began revisiting Keyser’s behavior during her early Casa Amor appearances.

Several fans claimed she appeared less interested in interacting with Black male Islanders, specifically KC, Corbin, and Sincere, while seeming more comfortable pursuing connections with other contestants.

The observations quickly became part of the larger online conversation surrounding Keyser, though the claims remain based on viewer interpretations of what was shown on-screen.

With Casa Amor now in full swing and tensions already running high, the latest controversy has only added another layer of drama to an already explosive week in the villa.

Casa Amor Chaos Hits 'Love Island USA' Season 8 & One New Bombshell Is Already Facing Online Controversy was originally published on bossip.com