Serena Williams Makes Historic Return After Four-Year Break

Source: Robert Prange / Getty

Serena Williams is returning to the Wimbledon singles stage, bringing one of tennis’ biggest comeback stories back to the spotlight. The 44-year-old tennis icon received a wildcard entry for the 2026 Wimbledon women’s singles tournament, marking her first singles appearance at the event in nearly four years.

Williams last competed in a Wimbledon singles match in 2022 before stepping away from professional tennis. At the time, she described her next chapter as “evolving” away from the sport rather than officially retiring. Now, the 23-time Grand Slam champion will return to the grass courts where she created some of the most memorable moments in tennis history.

The comeback adds another chapter to Williams’ legendary Wimbledon career. She has won the tournament’s singles championship seven times and built a legacy as one of the most dominant athletes in the history of the sport. Her return also comes after recent appearances in doubles competitions as she prepared to compete again at the highest level.

Fans will also see Williams compete in the doubles tournament alongside her sister, Venus Williams. The pair have shared years of success together, including multiple Grand Slam doubles titles, and their return adds even more excitement to Wimbledon’s 2026 lineup.

Williams’ decision to return created major buzz across the sports world. The tennis legend stepped away from competition while focusing on family and business ventures, but her passion for the game pushed her back onto the court.

Although Williams faces a new generation of players and the physical challenge of singles competition after a long break, her experience and championship history make her one of the most anticipated names entering the tournament.

Wimbledon 2026 will give fans the opportunity to watch one of tennis’ greatest stars chase another unforgettable moment. Serena Williams’ comeback proves that her connection to the sport remains stronger than ever.