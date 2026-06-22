Tay Keith’s Top 10 Hits

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“Tay Keith, f**k these n***as up” was more than just a producer tag — it became a warning that a major moment in hip-hop was about to begin. The instantly recognizable phrase introduced fans to a signature sound filled with hard-hitting drums, unforgettable bass lines, and some of the biggest records of the streaming era. From Travis Scott and Miley Cyrus to Beyoncé, Key Glock, and Sexyy Red, Tay Keith helped create the soundtracks behind countless viral moments and chart-topping hits.

At just 29 years old, Tay Keith built a reputation as one of the most influential producers in modern hip-hop. His ability to create everything from club anthems to darker street records made him one of the most versatile names behind the boards. His production style helped shape the direction of today’s rap scene and earned him recognition as one of the most respected producers of his generation.

Tragically, Tay Keith’s rising career came to an unexpected end. On Thursday, June 18, authorities discovered the producer dead inside his Nashville apartment after conducting a welfare check. Officials confirmed that his cause of death remains unclassified pending autopsy results, and investigators do not suspect foul play.

While it’s nearly impossible to capture Tay Keith’s full impact in just a few songs, his influence can be heard throughout some of hip-hop’s biggest moments over the last decade. His catalog represents more than just hit records — it shows his creativity, musical instincts, and ability to turn a simple beat into a cultural moment.

To celebrate his legacy, we’re highlighting 10 essential Tay Keith-produced tracks that showcase his signature sound, production range, and the lasting mark he left on the music industry.

“Look Alive” – BlocBoy JB, Drake (2018)

“SICKO MODE” – Travis $cott, Drake (2018)

“Russian Cream” – Key Glock (2018)

“Pound Town” – Sexyy Red (2023)

“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (2019)

“In The Air” – Rico Nasty, BlocBoy JB (2018 )

) “SW4” – Starlito feat. Don Trip (2017)

“Don’t Come Out The House” – Metro Boomin, 21 Savage (2018)

“Nonstop” – Drake (2018)

“FEIGNING” – Gunna (2020)