Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Workers Launch Strike

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Workers at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown walked off the job Sunday, June 21, as hotel employees pushed for higher wages, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions during a major tourism period for the city. Members of UNITE HERE Local 274 began picketing outside the Center City hotel after contract negotiations failed to produce an agreement.

The strike comes as Philadelphia welcomes visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, creating increased demand for hotel rooms across the city. Workers chose this moment to highlight their concerns and pressure hotel leadership to reach a deal.

Union representatives said employees want the Sheraton to match contracts recently reached at other unionized hotels in Philadelphia. Their demands include a pathway toward a $30-per-hour minimum wage by 2028, improved healthcare benefits, an 18% gratuity for banquet workers, and a workload limit for housekeepers who prepare guest rooms each day.

Hotel workers argued that rising costs have made it harder for employees to support themselves and their families. Housekeepers, servers, and other hospitality workers said they want compensation that reflects the role they play in keeping Philadelphia’s tourism industry running.

The Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown management said the company respects workers’ right to participate in legally protected labor activities and remains focused on reaching a fair agreement. The hotel also said it wants guests to continue having a positive experience while negotiations continue.

The hotel sits in Center City and ranks among Philadelphia’s largest unionized hotels, with roughly 200 employees represented by the union. The property operates under management from Aimbridge Hospitality and ownership connected to CL Hotels.