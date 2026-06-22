Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

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Skeet Carter Talks Three NEW Projects Coming to BET!

North Philly’s own Skeet Carter is taking BET by storm with three projects! From ‘Lot Patrol’ and ‘ComicView’ to ‘Cheers to That,’ he shares his journey from barber to rising comedy star, his relatable humor, and behind-the-scenes stories, including his unforgettable stories, including a BET Awards mishap with Leon Thomas.

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