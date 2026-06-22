Storm Threat Delays for France-Iraq Match in Philadelphia

Source: Cavan Images / Garret Suhrie / Getty

Storm Threat Looms Over France-Iraq Match in Philadelphia as FIFA Readies Delay Plans

Philadelphia’s latest World Cup spotlight could come with a weather warning.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to move into the region Monday evening, raising the possibility of delays or interruptions for the France-Iraq match at Lincoln Financial Field, according to local forecasts and FIFA organizers.

The match is scheduled for 5 p.m., but forecasters say the strongest storms could begin arriving around 4 p.m. and bring heavy rain, wind gusts near 60 mph, dangerous lightning, and even the potential for an isolated tornado.1 The region is also under a flood watch, with meteorologists warning that one to two inches of rain could fall quickly enough to trigger flash flooding.

Under FIFA rules, rain alone will not stop play. Lightning is the key factor. If a strike is detected within eight miles of the stadium, the match must be paused for at least 30 minutes, and that clock resets with each additional strike in the area.

Officials say they are preparing for exactly that scenario.

Lauren Lambrugo, chief operating officer of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, told NBC10 that if lightning threatens the area, fans inside the stadium would be moved to the main concourse or designated emergency shelter areas while play is suspended. She also said organizers expect the match to be played Monday, even if weather forces delays.

The same lightning protocol would apply at FIFA Fan Fest in Lemon Hill, where organizers said the grounds would be evacuated if dangerous weather moves within the designated radius. Organizers noted they already tested that response last week, when high winds forced an early shutdown and attendees were cleared out within minutes.

Fans heading to the Linc are also being told to prepare accordingly. Umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium, though ponchos are allowed. Organizers are urging attendees to monitor updates through the FIFA app, video boards, public address announcements, and social media channels.

For Philadelphia, the weather threat adds another layer of uncertainty to one of the city’s marquee global sporting events. For FIFA, it’s a reminder that even on soccer’s biggest stage, the match clock answers to the sky.