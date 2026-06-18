Source: Deion Allen / @96dna

Afro B’s ‘Mapouka’: Explaining the Dance & New Afrobeats Wave

Afro B discusses the cultural roots and global promotion of his new single ‘Mapouka,’ meaning twerking, originally a celebration of womanhood in Ivory Coast. He talks about his journey since the global hit ‘Joana,’ the evolution of Afrobeats, and his diverse musical influences. #Afrobeats #Mapouka #AfroB #NewMusic #IvoryCoast