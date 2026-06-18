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More Than 2,400 Parking Tickets Flood Lemon Hill During FIFA Fan Fest’s Opening Weekend

Philadelphia’s FIFA Fan Fest drew massive crowds in its opening days — and just as much scrutiny over parking enforcement.

According to the Philadelphia Parking Authority, officers issued 2,497 illegal parking tickets across the Lemon Hill enforcement zone during the event’s first weekend. Officials said 173 of those tickets were mistakenly written to residents who had valid parking permits.

The enforcement zone, which covers 587 residential blocks near Lemon Hill, was put in place as the city braces for heavy traffic and neighborhood congestion tied to the World Cup festivities. The Fan Fest began June 11 and is scheduled to run through July 19.

PPA Acting Executive Director Gabe Roberts said the agency’s internal system identified the errors by cross-checking citations against residential permit records. Those incorrectly issued tickets are being canceled automatically, meaning affected residents do not need to take any action or pay the fines.

The parking authority also reported 162 vehicle tows over the same weekend. Of those, four vehicles were towed in error, officials said. Roberts said those cars were returned immediately and all associated fees and fines were waived.

The agency says it will now review citations daily in an effort to avoid repeating those mistakes.

The parking restrictions were introduced after the PPA announced in May that residents near Lemon Hill would need a temporary residential parking permit during the World Cup period. The policy was intended to shield neighborhood streets from overflow parking, though some residents criticized it as burdensome even before the tournament crowds arrived.

The ticket surge came as city leaders celebrated the event’s early turnout. Philadelphia officials said the Fan Fest attracted 100,901 visitors in its first four days, including 42,933 attendees on June 14 alone.

That contrast — blockbuster attendance alongside a wave of ticketing complaints — has quickly turned Lemon Hill into an early test case for how Philadelphia manages the street-level realities of hosting a global event.