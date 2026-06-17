Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals

Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @sheisbbyz

In the sea of faithful (and performative) fans that attended the NBA Finals is a subset playing in a league of their own—the fashion aficionados.

More specifically, those in orange and blue.



New York Knicks Fans Win the Style Championships

New York Knicks fans won the unofficial style championships. But what else would you expect from the nation’s fashion capital?

During the Knicks’ historic Finals run, their fans adorned themselves with team-inspired gear that ran the gamut from high fashion to street style. Basketball charmed Manolo Blahniks. Vintage jerseys transformed into corsets. Letterman jackets laced with NBA patches. Even lucky bags.

Jordyn Woods, fiancée of Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, has been one of the most consistent style forces in the building all season. At Game 3, she wore a corseted, form-fitting custom tank in the classic orange, blue, and white Knicks palette with wide-leg denim jeans featuring a large Knicks logo patch stitched on the lower leg. Her courtside style can be described as custom, intentional, and completely her own.

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