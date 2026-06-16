Cape Verde Goalie Vozinha's Instagram Following Explodes After Heroic Performance Against Spain

Source: Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos / Getty

It’s impossible to know when the universe is conspiring to push you forward.

For Josimar “Vozinha” Dias, Monday began like any other match day. By the time the sun set in Atlanta, the 40-year-old goalkeeper had become one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.

The veteran Cape Verde captain delivered the performance of his life in his nation’s World Cup debut, helping secure a shocking 0-0 draw against powerhouse Spain in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far, Newsweek reports.

Coming into the match, Cape Verde was widely viewed as one of the competition’s biggest underdogs. Spain entered as a title contender loaded with world-class talent, while Cape Verde’s squad was largely made up of players from smaller European leagues. On paper, it looked like a mismatch.

On the field, however, Vozinha had other plans.

The goalkeeper, who plays for Chaves in Portugal’s second division, made seven saves and commanded his defense throughout the match, frustrating Spain’s attack for 90 minutes. Time and again, Spanish stars found themselves denied by a goalkeeper who had spent nearly 14 years waiting for a chance to shine on soccer’s biggest stage.

The result instantly transformed Vozinha into a global sensation.

Before kickoff, the Cape Verde keeper had just over 40,000 followers on Instagram. By the end of the day, that number had exploded past nine million as fans around the world celebrated the unlikely hero behind Cape Verde’s historic result.

What initially looked like a feel-good story has quickly become something much bigger. With the draw, Cape Verde now has a legitimate chance to advance to the knockout stage. A victory against either Uruguay or Saudi Arabia could send the tiny island nation into the Round of 32.

And if Cape Verde’s dream run continues, Vozinha’s follower count may not be done growing anytime soon. After all, the World Cup loves an underdog story—and right now, nobody embodies that better than Cape Verde’s unlikely star goalkeeper.

See social media’s reaction to the 2026 World Cup’s first darling.