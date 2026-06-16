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Johnny Venus Talks Starting a New Chapter on RNB Philly

Johnny Venus is stepping into a new chapter, one that expands beyond his foundation in hip-hop and into a more melodic, introspective R&B space.

Known widely as one-half of the Grammy-nominated duo EarthGang, Venus has built a reputation for artistry that blends storytelling, spirituality, and sonic experimentation.

Now emerging under his solo identity, he’s leaning deeper into vulnerability. His transition into R&B is not a departure, it’s an evolution. The same lyrical depth that defined his work in hip-hop remains, but it’s now paired with smoother textures, layered harmonies, and a more personal tone.

Signed to Epic Records, Johnny Venus is navigating a space where artistic integrity meets major label expectations. His recent work reflects a commitment to authenticity, exploring themes of love, growth, identity, and emotional honesty. It’s music that feels intentional, rooted in experience rather than trend.

What sets Venus apart is his ability to move fluidly between worlds. Whether delivering high-energy performances on festival stages or crafting intimate records in the studio, his approach remains grounded in purpose. As he continues to define this next phase, Johnny Venus is positioning himself as an artist who refuses to be boxed in, bringing a refreshing perspective to modern R&B. With the success of his latest single “ I Want You Back” and working with The-Dream, this is an artist you need to pay attention to.