Three Charged in Armed Robbery Spree After Investigators Link Stolen Plates, Crash, and Evidence Trail

Suspects used stolen plates, Honda sedans to target victims in Center City and North Philly

Police chase led to crash, recovery of guns, stolen cards, and digital evidence tying them to crimes

All 3 indicted, held on $1M bail, as DA argues city can prosecute violent offenders

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Three Charged in Philadelphia Armed Robbery Spree After Investigators Link Stolen Plates, Crash, and Evidence Trail

Philadelphia prosecutors say three men accused of terrorizing parts of Center City and North Philadelphia during a robbery spree last fall are now behind bars on $1 million bail each after investigators tied them to stolen license plates, a stolen vehicle, and evidence recovered after a police chase ended in a crash.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, the case began with reports of stolen license plates and a string of armed robberies between September and October 2025. Authorities said the robberies took place on Cherry Street, Race Street, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street, where masked suspects allegedly targeted victims while carrying weapons.

Investigators said the suspects used Honda sedans displaying license plates registered to different vehicles, a detail that became a key part of the case. The investigation accelerated on Oct. 27, 2025, when police pursued a vehicle from North Philadelphia to Kelly Drive, where it crashed. Officials said the car was stolen.

Inside, police said they found Carlos Bristow, 28, Nyere Gredic, 24, and Hasan Robinson, 17, along with guns, cell phones, stolen credit cards, and identification belonging to a robbery victim. Detectives later examined the phones and said photos, videos, and browser history helped connect the three men to the crimes under investigation.

Each defendant now faces robbery, criminal conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, and recklessly endangering another person charges, prosecutors said. Gredic also faces a firearms charge for allegedly carrying without a license. Bristow faces additional counts tied to firearms transfers and fraudulent use or removal of a registration plate. Robinson, meanwhile, is also charged with access device fraud, possession of a firearm by a minor, and related offenses.

All three were indicted by a grand jury, and all three were ordered held on $1 million bail, according to officials.

The announcement also arrives amid a broader political and public safety conversation in Philadelphia. District Attorney Larry Krasner used the case to argue that the city remains capable of prosecuting violent offenders, even as he continues pressing for more resources for his office. City officials, meanwhile, noted the District Attorney’s Office budget has increased significantly in recent years, while police data shows violent crime has declined compared with the same point last year.

For prosecutors, the message was straightforward: this was not a random break in a difficult case, but the result of piecing together a pattern — stolen plates, armed street robberies, a crashed getaway car, and digital evidence left behind.