Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

Pennsylvania House Unanimously Passes Bill to Restore Philadelphia’s Tougher ATV Penalties

HARRISBURG — A bill aimed at restoring Philadelphia’s authority to enforce stricter penalties against illegal ATV and dirt bike riding on city streets has cleared the Pennsylvania House with unanimous support, marking a significant step in the city’s long-running effort to crack down on dangerous off-road vehicle activity.

House Bill 2337, sponsored by Rep. Ed Neilson, would amend Pennsylvania’s vehicle code to allow Philadelphia to impose tougher local penalties for off-road vehicles operating illegally in the city. The measure passed the House on June 10 by a 202-0 vote, according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s bill tracker.

The legislation targets a persistent quality-of-life and public safety issue in Philadelphia, where residents have long complained about packs of ATVs and dirt bikes racing through neighborhoods, blocking traffic, and endangering pedestrians and drivers. Supporters of the bill argue the city needs stronger legal tools to deter repeat offenders and address behavior that local officials say has outpaced current enforcement options.

The House vote gives Philadelphia a legislative win, but the bill has not yet become law. It must still move through the state Senate before it can reach the governor’s desk.

The proposal, titled “Off-Road Vehicles on City Streets,” was referred to the House Transportation Committee in March, amended in May, and then advanced through the House Appropriations Committee before final passage this month.

If ultimately enacted, the bill would strengthen Philadelphia’s hand in regulating off-road vehicles in urban areas — a response city officials and lawmakers say is necessary as illegal ATV riding continues to frustrate neighborhoods and strain police enforcement.