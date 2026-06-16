Newark Honors Faith Evans With ‘Faith Evans Way’ Street Dedication

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

The City of Newark celebrated one of its most accomplished hometown stars on June 13 by officially unveiling “Faith Evans Way,” a ceremonial street designation honoring the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. City leaders, community members, and supporters gathered at the intersection of Grumman Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue to recognize Evans’ contributions to music and her lasting connection to Newark.

The Newark Municipal Council approved the designation earlier this year through a resolution sponsored by Council Member-at-Large Louise Scott-Rountree. The measure authorized the ceremonial naming of the intersection as “Faith Evans Way” while retaining the official street names of Grumman Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue.

Although Evans was born in Lakeland, Florida, she grew up in Newark and graduated from University High School in 1991. City officials highlighted her achievements as a multi-platinum recording artist, producer, author, and entertainer whose success brought national attention to her hometown. They also praised her commitment to community service and her continued support for Newark-based initiatives.

Evans launched her music career shortly after moving to Los Angeles and quickly gained recognition as the first female artist signed to Bad Boy Records. She later earned widespread acclaim through chart-topping albums, hit singles, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in music. Her Grammy-winning work and decades-long career helped establish her as one of the most influential voices in R&B.

The street dedication adds another chapter to Evans’ legacy and strengthens her bond with the city that helped shape her journey. As residents gathered beneath the new sign, many celebrated not only her musical accomplishments but also her role as a proud Newark native whose story continues to inspire future generations.