James Harden Faces Misdemeanor Gun Charge And Arrest

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

NBA star James Harden is facing a misdemeanor weapons charge after authorities arrested him in Houston during the early morning hours of June 13. The incident has drawn national attention as the veteran guard prepares for a critical offseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Harris County court records, police stopped Harden around 3:40 a.m. and discovered a handgun inside his vehicle. Officers reported that the firearm sat in plain view and lacked a holster. Authorities charged Harden with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor offense under Texas law.

Police took Harden into custody at approximately 3:41 a.m. and booked him shortly before 5 a.m. Court records show that he posted a $100 bond and secured his release later that morning. The 36-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on June 22.

The Cleveland Cavaliers acknowledged the arrest in a public statement and said the organization is gathering additional information while remaining in contact with Harden and his representatives. Team officials declined to offer further comment as the legal process moves forward.

Harden recently completed his first season with Cleveland after joining the franchise in a February trade. The former league MVP played a major role in the Cavaliers’ run to the Eastern Conference Finals and averaged strong numbers throughout the season.

The arrest arrives at an important moment in Harden’s career. The 11-time All-Star must soon decide on his contract future, and many around the league expect him to remain with Cleveland. While the charge remains a misdemeanor, the case has added an unexpected storyline to the offseason of one of basketball’s most recognizable stars.