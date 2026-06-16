Cash Money and No Limit Unite for Historic Arena Tour

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Two of hip-hop’s most influential record labels will share the stage for the first time as Cash Money Records and No Limit Records launch a joint arena tour this fall. The 17-city trek brings together legendary artists who helped define Southern rap and shape modern hip-hop culture.

BMN Entertainment announced the tour on June 15 and described the event as a historic celebration of music, legacy, and cultural impact. The run will feature performances from Cash Money founders and artists including Birdman, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and B.G.. No Limit Records will bring stars such as Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mac, Choppa, and Mr. Serv-On. Special guest Boosie Badazz will join select performances throughout the tour.

The tour marks a major moment for fans who grew up during the peak years of both labels. Cash Money and No Limit dominated rap charts during the late 1990s and early 2000s while building independent music empires from New Orleans. Their influence helped expand Southern hip-hop into a global force and opened doors for future generations of artists.

The tour begins September 11 in Houston before making stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and several other cities across the country. Tickets go on sale June 19, with presales beginning June 17. Organizers expect strong demand as fans look forward to witnessing two rap dynasties share one stage for a rare and unforgettable live experience.