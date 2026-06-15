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Philadelphia Open Its World Cup Stage with Late Game Thriller

Philadelphia’s first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered exactly the kind of global spectacle the city had been preparing for — a late winner, international crowds flooding South Philadelphia, packed Fan Fest watch parties and, for added star power, an appearance by Jay-Z in the suites at Lincoln Financial Field.

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The city’s World Cup slate began Sunday night with Ivory Coast defeating Ecuador 1-0 in South Philadelphia, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Amad Diallo. The breakthrough came after a tense, chance-filled match in which both sides hit the woodwork before Diallo finally converted from inside the box.

The buildup around the match stretched well beyond the stadium. Fans from both countries poured into South Philadelphia before kickoff, while others gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill, turning the city into one of the tournament’s early focal points. Philadelphia is hosting matches involving nine teams during the tournament: Ivory Coast, Ecuador, Brazil, Haiti, France, Iraq, Curacao, Croatia and Ghana.

One of the night’s more high-profile moments came away from the field, when Jay-Z was spotted in attendance during the Ivory Coast-Ecuador match. Fresh off an incredible Roots Picnic performance, Hov was gifted a custom Ivory Coast soccer jersey/

The city’s next match comes Friday at 8:30 p.m., when Brazil faces Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field, temporarily renamed “Philadelphia Stadium” for the event. With SEPTA adding express service, crowds growing at Fan Fest and global attention now fixed on the city, Philadelphia’s World Cup moment is fully underway.