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Penn President J. Larry Jameson to Step Down in 2027

University of Pennsylvania President J. Larry Jameson announced that he will conclude his tenure on June 30, 2027, setting in motion a leadership search at one of Philadelphia’s largest and most influential institutions.

Jameson said the decision follows the timetable he had planned and comes after a presidency defined by institutional turbulence, political pressure and efforts to steady the university during a volatile stretch for higher education.

“I will conclude my service as President of the University of Pennsylvania as planned on June 30, 2027, at the close of the upcoming academic year,” Jameson wrote in a message to the Penn community.

He added that when he accepted the role, his goal was “to help restore stability during unanticipated leadership transitions, refocus our community on Penn’s mission, and strengthen Penn for the future during a challenging time for higher education.”

Jameson first took over as interim president in December 2023 after the resignation of former President Liz Magill, whose departure followed intense backlash over her congressional testimony on antisemitism and amid broader scrutiny of campus tensions related to the war in Gaza. His role was later made permanent.

His presidency unfolded during a period marked by campus protests, donor criticism, federal investigations and uncertainty surrounding research funding. Throughout that time, Jameson, a physician-scientist and longtime Penn administrator, cast himself as a stabilizing figure focused on the university’s academic mission and long-term direction.

In his message Friday, Jameson said Penn now has “tremendous momentum” and is “exceptionally well positioned for the future,” adding that “now is the right time for Penn to begin its next chapter under new leadership.”

He also signaled that he intends to remain fully engaged through the end of his term, with a focus on advancing Penn Forward, the university’s strategic planning initiative aimed at expanding access, accelerating research and positioning Penn for changes reshaping higher education.

“Although I greatly enjoy serving as President, now is the right time for Penn to begin its next chapter under new leadership,” Jameson wrote.

The announcement gives Penn more than a year to conduct what is expected to be a closely watched search, one that will shape the future of an Ivy League university still navigating the aftershocks of one of the most contentious periods in its modern history.