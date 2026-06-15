Source: Drew Hallowell / Getty

Police Say $250,000 Cheesesteak Meat Heist Was Part of Broader Delco Theft Ring

Police in Delaware County say they have broken up an early-morning theft crew accused of stealing roughly $250,000 worth of cheesesteak meat in Upper Darby, part of what investigators believe is a much larger pattern targeting tractor-trailers outside a meat supplier in Yeadon.

According to authorities, the latest theft happened around 3:50 a.m. on June 3, when a dark-colored Honda Pilot and Jeep Cherokee pulled up behind a tractor-trailer. Surveillance video showed multiple masked and hooded suspects getting out and unloading the trailer while the driver slept inside the cab, police said.

Upper Darby police said they were already watching the group.

“We knew some of the vehicles and some of the suspects we were looking for,” Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

Investigators arrested Braheem Jenrette, 30, Yaseen Mohommed, 28, and Justin Mond, 28. A fourth suspect, Tamej Whittacker, 23, remains at large.

“Our advice has been to him from day one is to turn yourself in because we will come and get you, and you are going to be prosecuted,” Bernhardt said.

Police say the June theft was not an isolated hit. Authorities believe the suspects are tied to six separate thefts from trailers outside Philly’s Best Steak Company since December. One earlier incident in January involved more than $30,000 worth of meat, and police estimate the total value stolen across the series now exceeds $500,000.

Investigators are also examining whether the group had help identifying which trucks to target and when.

“We’re looking at if there’s somewhere in that chain that there’s information that’s being shared because there’s a coincidence that certain times and certain trucks are getting hit when they’re here,” Bernhardt said.

Authorities suspect the stolen meat may have been resold to small businesses, including neighborhood steak shops and convenience stores. Bernhardt warned that anyone knowingly buying the stolen products could also face charges.

“A lot of the mom and pop steak shops and a lot of your convenience stores are those who are buying the meat, and our warning is if we find out that is the case and we can tie you to it, you could be charged as well,” he said.

Police in nearby jurisdictions are now reviewing whether the same suspects may be connected to similar cargo thefts elsewhere.