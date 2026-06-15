Source: Jorge_53 / Getty

Philly Teachers Say Pressure to Pass Students Is Undermining Standards

As Philadelphia students receive report cards at the close of the school year, some teachers across the district say the grades on paper do not always match what students have actually earned.

In interviews with roughly two dozen educators from schools across the city, teachers described what they called a widespread and longstanding pressure to pass students — even those who rarely attend class, turn in little work or fail to master basic material. Several said administrators discourage failing grades, override them outright or make the process of retaining a student so burdensome that many teachers give up.

“There’s a bunch of kids in my class that have F’s in reading, and I’m probably going to pass them — I’ll bump it up to a D and call it a day,” one middle-grades teacher said. “I don’t know of anyone who’s been able to keep anyone back, and we’re just setting kids up for failure.”

District policy still allows students to fail courses or be retained, provided schools document interventions and supports. A district spokesperson said grades are meant to “accurately reflect” academic performance and that schools are required to provide and track support when students struggle.1 But teachers interviewed for the report said the reality inside many buildings looks very different.

Some traced the shift back years, arguing that pressure to improve graduation and promotion rates has gradually reshaped grading itself. In 2017, the district changed its grading policy, setting a 50 as the minimum score and lowering the threshold for a D from 64 to 60. Supporters said the move standardized grading and kept students from giving up after a poor start. Critics warned it would soften expectations.

Teachers now say those concerns have become routine.

“There’s a push right after grades are due,” one high school teacher said, describing administrators asking, “‘Is there anything you can do to bump these up?’”

In one case, that teacher said, a student’s mark jumped dramatically with no clear academic reason. “This student had a 50 yesterday. How did he have an 82 today?” the teacher said, adding that the student had missed 63 of 84 classes and completed no additional work.

The concern for many educators is not just fairness, but long-term harm. Several said students are being advanced without the reading, math or work habits they need, leaving them unprepared for the next grade, graduation or employment. One teacher pointed to the disconnect between classroom grades and state testing results, noting that districtwide only 33% of students meet standards in reading and 25% in math, even as academic improvement and graduation numbers have risen.

“The PSSA scores don’t match the grades kids are getting,” one teacher said.

Others described a system that rewards compliance over honesty. With large class loads and heavy paperwork requirements tied to failing a student, some teachers said it is often easier to assign a passing grade than wage a fight with administrators.

Still, the picture is not uniform. Some educators said they have been allowed to fail students in rare, well-documented cases, and others stressed that many schools do try to offer multiple interventions before moving a student forward. But even those teachers acknowledged the broader dilemma: whether holding students back would truly help in a system already strained by poverty, absenteeism and uneven resources.

For the teachers raising alarms, though, the core issue is clear. Inflated grades may improve district metrics in the short term, they say, but they risk sending students into adulthood without the skills — or the honesty — they need.

Related Stories 300K Black Women Gone From The Workforce Is Economic Lynching Disguised As A Downturn