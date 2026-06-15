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Philadelphia City Council Votes to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriage Businesses

Philadelphia City Council voted Thursday, June 11, to ban horse-drawn carriage businesses, marking a major policy shift for an industry that has long operated in the city’s tourism and historic districts.

The vote effectively moves Philadelphia toward ending commercial horse-drawn carriage operations, a change supporters framed as an animal welfare measure and critics are likely to view as the loss of a longstanding city tradition.

The action follows years of debate over the treatment, safety and working conditions of horses used in carriage rides, particularly in dense traffic, extreme weather and crowded urban areas. Advocates for a ban have argued that city streets are no place for horses and that the business model is outdated. Opponents, including carriage operators and some tourism supporters, have maintained that the industry is regulated and culturally tied to Philadelphia’s identity as a historic destination.

With Council’s approval now in place, attention will shift to implementation — including when the ban takes effect, how existing businesses will be phased out, and what happens next for the horses, workers and operators affected by the measure.

The decision represents one of the clearest signs yet that Philadelphia officials are willing to reshape parts of the city’s tourism economy in response to changing public attitudes around animal use and public space.