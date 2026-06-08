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Tone Stith: 'Fly' Hits #1 & New Album 'The Edge'

Tone Stith: ‘Fly’ Hits #1 & New Album ‘The Edge’

Published on June 8, 2026
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2026 BMI Pop Awards - Red Carpet
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Tone Stith: ‘Fly’ Hits #1 & New Album ‘The Edge’

Tone Stith celebrates his first #1 hit with “Fly” and shares insights into his upcoming album, “The Edge.” Discover the raw emotion and authentic storytelling behind his new era in R&B.

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Watch the full interview below!

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