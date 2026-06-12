Full List of Bars Open Until 4 a.m. During FIFA World Cup

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Some Philadelphia Bars Can Stay Open Until 4 A.M. During the World Cup

Philadelphia’s nightlife is getting a temporary extension for the World Cup, with a growing list of bars now eligible to stay open until 4 a.m. under a special state permit program running for the length of the tournament.

The late-hours option is tied to Philadelphia 250 Permits, which allow participating businesses to operate beyond Pennsylvania’s usual 2 a.m. curfew from June 11 through July 20, covering the full 39-day World Cup. It marks the first time since the 2016 Democratic National Convention that bars in Philadelphia have been able to remain open past the standard cutoff.

State officials received 65 applications for the permits, though many were still under review as of Thursday. Businesses that won approval can choose whether to actually stay open until 4 a.m. on any given night, meaning customers may still need to check with venues directly before making plans.

Every Bar in Philly open until 4 a.m. during the FIFA World Cup

Craft Hall

Lucy’s

Concourse Dance Bar

Frame

Dolphin Tavern

Woody’s

Yakitori Boy

South Bowl

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Morgan’s Pier

Liberty Point

The Barbary

Cellar Dog ,

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How did they pick which bars stayed open until 4am?

To qualify, bars had to pay a $500 fee and complete a specialized training program focused on nighttime safety for workers and patrons. The city also retains the ability to ask the state to revoke a permit during the tournament if concerns arise.

The change is aimed at helping local businesses capture some of the economic upside tied to Philadelphia’s role as a World Cup host city and the broader tourism push surrounding the nation’s 250th anniversary. With some matches scheduled to begin as late as midnight on the East Coast, lawmakers and hospitality groups argued that extended hours would give bars more flexibility to serve fans through the end of the action.

Not every game will stretch that late. But for bars hoping to turn soccer’s biggest event into a summer business surge, the extra two hours could matter.