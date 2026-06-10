Keep Fighting! Karmelo Anthony To Appeal Murder Conviction, Supporters And Detractors Clash At Court

According to court records cited by FOX 4, Anthony’s legal team has now formally notified the court that it intends to appeal. Legal experts note that filing a notice of appeal is a routine procedure in serious felony cases and does not automatically result in a new trial or a reversal of the conviction. Instead, appellate courts will review whether any legal errors occurred during the proceedings that could have affected the outcome.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

As BOSSIP previously reported, Anthony’s highly publicized trial centered on the April 2025 confrontation at Kuykendall Stadium that ended with Metcalf’s death. Prosecutors argued that Anthony committed an unjustified and deliberate attack after a dispute under a team tent during a rain delay. Defense attorneys maintained throughout the trial that Anthony acted in self-defense, claiming he feared for his safety during the confrontation. Jurors ultimately rejected that argument and found him guilty of murder.