The problems with workplace perks employers should but aren’t talking about

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The problems with workplace perks employers should be talking about include low participation, unnecessary complexity, and benefits that fail to match the needs of a diverse workforce.

Have workplace perks become too complicated for their own good?

Employers continue investing heavily in workplace benefits designed to attract and retain talent. Yet employee well-being remains a challenge. According to a 2025 Aflac survey cited by Insurance Newsnet, American worker burnout reached its highest level in six years, with nearly 72% of workers reporting at least moderate burnout.

The assumption is simple: better perks create happier employees. Participation rates do not always follow.

A benefit can look impressive during recruitment, generate little engagement after onboarding, and leave employers wondering why participation never matched expectations.

What Are the Legal Considerations for Workplace Perks?

Employee perks are not always as simple as offering an extra benefit and moving on. Employers may need to consider tax implications, eligibility requirements, non-discrimination rules, and compliance with employment regulations when designing benefit programs.

A perk that works well for one group of employees may raise concerns if access is not offered fairly across the workforce.

A Benefit Is Only Valuable If Employees Use It

A generous workplace perk can look impressive in a benefits package. The value becomes much harder to measure when employees rarely use it.

Many organizations focus on offering benefits without spending the same amount of time evaluating participation. A tuition assistance program, employee wellness plan, or financial benefit may be available for years while attracting only a small percentage of employees.

Low utilization does not always mean employees dislike the benefit. Common reasons include:

Employees are unaware that the benefit exists

Eligibility requirements feel confusing

Enrollment takes too much time

Reimbursement processes create additional friction

Employees are unsure how the benefit applies to them

A benefit sitting unused on paper may still generate costs for an employer while delivering very little value to the people it was designed to help.

Complexity Can Turn Good Benefits Into Forgotten Benefits

A benefit does not need to be unpopular to be underused. Sometimes it is simply too difficult to navigate.

An employee may be interested in a benefit but lose momentum after encountering eligibility rules, approval requirements, reimbursement processes, or unclear instructions.

Education benefits are a common example. Resources providing info about education benefits exist for a reason. Employees frequently have questions about qualification requirements, covered expenses, and how to get started.

Employees Do Not All Want the Same Perks

A benefit that excites one employee may mean very little to another.

Someone paying off student loans may value continuing education assistance. Another employee may be more interested in retirement benefits, flexible scheduling, or professional development opportunities.

Workforces are rarely made up of people at the same stage of life. A perk that attracts recent graduates may not carry the same weight for parents, mid-career professionals, or employees approaching retirement.

A long list of benefits can look impressive, but relevance matters just as much.

Workplace Perks Need More Than Good Intentions

Employers are investing heavily in workplace perks, but availability does not guarantee value. Low participation, unnecessary complexity, poor communication, and mismatched priorities can prevent even well-funded perks from delivering the impact employers expect.

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