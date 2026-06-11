Charges Filed Against 55 Teens After Hersheypark Brawl

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Authorities have charged 55 children and teenagers in connection with a series of violent fights that disrupted opening day at Hersheypark and sent families scrambling for safety.

The Derry Township Police Department announced the charges following a lengthy investigation into the April 3 incident, which unfolded during the amusement park’s opening day celebrations. Investigators identified 55 individuals between the ages of 12 and 19 who allegedly took part in multiple altercations throughout the park. The charges include simple assault, aggravated assault, riot, conspiracy, theft, disorderly conduct, and failure to disperse.

Police said two groups of youths began arguing before the confrontation escalated into several fights across different sections of the park. Officers responded after park security requested assistance near the Trailblazer roller coaster. Witnesses reported seeing large groups of teenagers chasing one another through crowded areas, creating panic among guests.

As the chaos spread, families sought shelter under tables in a food court while others rushed away from the scene. One fight spilled near the Skyrush roller coaster, prompting park employees to halt the ride as a precaution. Authorities said some participants left the park after police intervention but later re-entered and became involved in additional confrontations.

Among those charged, only three individuals qualify as legal adults. Police identified them as 19-year-old Omar Ibraham and 18-year-olds Jerome Ross III and Quaneek Williams, all from Harrisburg. Court records show the adults face several charges tied to the incident.

Hersheypark reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for violent behavior and said anyone who violates park rules will no longer receive access to the property. Following the incident, the park strengthened several security measures as officials work to prevent similar disturbances in the future.